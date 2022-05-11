Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $642.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
