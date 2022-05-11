Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $642.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.