Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 100.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

