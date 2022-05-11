Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven Buys 5,000 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.