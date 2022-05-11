Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Geurt G. Schoonman Acquires 3,249 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HESM opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.