High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. High Tide has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.