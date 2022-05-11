Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HGV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

