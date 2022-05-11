Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

HIMS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

