HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($16.23).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($15.53) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th.

HSV opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 822.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 826.03.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

