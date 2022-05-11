Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 7,400 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

