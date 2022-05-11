Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

