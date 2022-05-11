IBEX (IBEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
