IBEX (IBEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IBEX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IBEX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.