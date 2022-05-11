Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 42,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

