IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages have commented on IGIFF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

IGM Financial stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

