iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Purchases 40,745 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,958,000 after acquiring an additional 455,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
