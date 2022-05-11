iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Purchases 40,745 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,958,000 after acquiring an additional 455,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

