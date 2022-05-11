Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IKNA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

