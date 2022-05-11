Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

