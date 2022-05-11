ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

IMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $875.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

