ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
IMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.
NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $875.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.