indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

