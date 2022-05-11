Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

