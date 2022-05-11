Infinite Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:NFNTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th

Infinite Acquisition’s (NYSE:NFNTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Infinite Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Infinite Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.