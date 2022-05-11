INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Director Avram A. Glazer Buys 100,242 Shares

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 100,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $292,706.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,725,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VATE opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. INNOVATE Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in INNOVATE by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

