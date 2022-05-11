INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 300,000 Shares

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 300,000 shares of INNOVATE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,384,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,275,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. INNOVATE Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

