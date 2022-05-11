Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Innoviva by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after buying an additional 922,555 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

