Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.54) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($42,719.76).
DSCV stock opened at GBX 708 ($8.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. discoverIE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 647 ($7.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,274 ($15.71).
DSCV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.18) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
