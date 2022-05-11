Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of INSM opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.87% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

