Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get Inspirato alerts:

ISPO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ISPO opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,477,000.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspirato (ISPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.