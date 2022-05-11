Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

