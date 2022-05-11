inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews Purchases 9,235 Shares of Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INTT opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

