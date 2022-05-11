Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Kevin M. Collins Buys 7,178 Shares

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) President Kevin M. Collins acquired 7,178 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,987.26. Following the purchase, the president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

