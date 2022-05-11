Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Kevin M. Collins Buys 7,178 Shares

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) President Kevin M. Collins acquired 7,178 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,987.26. Following the purchase, the president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32.
Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.14%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
