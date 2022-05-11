Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS):

5/9/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00.

5/2/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

4/29/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/29/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $100.00.

4/21/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, its operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

4/12/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

4/5/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $84.00.

3/30/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/21/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

