Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teleflex (TFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2022 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Teleflex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $340.00.

4/20/2022 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Teleflex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company exhibited robust performances across the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions amid COVID-led headwinds. Solid performances by the PICC portfolio and Intraosseous contributed to growth in the Vascular Access segment. Meanwhile, significant growth momentum in the MANTA within the Interventional segment delivered promising results. The company’s outlook for 2022, reflecting encouraging results compared to 2021, instills investor confidence. However, Teleflex has underperformed its industry in the past year. A year-over-year decline in the company’s Other product segment is concerning. The ongoing COVID-19 headwinds continue to hamper UroLift procedures, further raising apprehension. Escalating operating expenses are also building pressure on the bottom line.”

3/31/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 470.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

