Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) recently:

4/22/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $72.00 to $53.00.

4/19/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

4/19/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

4/19/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

XRAY stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $69.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

