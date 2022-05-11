Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (TSE: FTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Fortis was given a new C$58.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

4/19/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

4/13/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

4/12/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

3/15/2022 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$57.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$63.99 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$54.32 and a 52 week high of C$65.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.56. The firm has a market cap of C$30.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

