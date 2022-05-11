ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ION Geophysical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

