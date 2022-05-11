ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
