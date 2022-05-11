IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $203.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $199.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

