iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

