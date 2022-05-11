IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIX stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

