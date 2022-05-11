Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IREN stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iris Energy (IREN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.