Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director J. Patrick Galleher Acquires 5,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 5,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,772.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ISDR opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth $11,624,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

