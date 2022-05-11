Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

ITRN stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

