ITV (LON:ITV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut ITV to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 64 ($0.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.15) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.42).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 68.82 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.27. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.65).

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,209.42). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,233.51). Insiders acquired 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 over the last quarter.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

