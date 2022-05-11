J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.54).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 231.13 ($2.85) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.02. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.