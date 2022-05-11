Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

