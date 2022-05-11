Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Neena M. Patil Sells 296 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JAZZ stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

