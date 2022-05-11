Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

