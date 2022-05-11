JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

FROG opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 413.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 225.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

