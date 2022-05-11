J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report $351.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.30 million. J&J Snack Foods posted sales of $324.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,993,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $122.02 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

