Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($30.95) to GBX 2,320 ($28.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

