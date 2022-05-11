Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 million, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. Joint has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Joint by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

