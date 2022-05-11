Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.25.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $193.74 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.