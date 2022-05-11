Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $193.74 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

